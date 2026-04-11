Vaults promise to rebuild asset management from scratch and do it faster, cheaper, and fully programmable, but the path from niche DeFi product to institutional backbone is far from straightforward.





We sit down this week to unpack how vaults are evolving from crypto-native yield tools into a serious contender for institutional capital.





We explore programmable funds, institutional adoption, risk and regulation, recent DeFi hacks, and what still needs to happen before vaults scale into a multi-trillion dollar opportunity. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

02:45 Why Bitwise Likes Vaults

05:16 What Vaults Actually Are

09:02 Vaults As Smart Funds

14:13 Transparency And Customization

20:18 Are Vaults Securities?

27:12 Ads (Blockworks Investor Relations)

28:01 What Curators Actually Do

35:22 Beyond Yield Strategies

40:17 Why Institutions Lag

43:21 DeFi Hack Risks

51:18 Centralization Or DeFi









FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Inflection Point – https://x.com/BWInflection

› Marc – https://x.com/marcarjoon

› Matt – https://x.com/Matt_Hougan

› David – https://x.com/dlawant

› Michael – https://x.com/marcryptonio

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks









DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Inflection Point is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.