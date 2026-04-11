Vaults Are The Next Asset Management Revolution
Vaults promise to rebuild asset management from scratch and do it faster, cheaper, and fully programmable, but the path from niche DeFi product to institutional backbone is far from straightforward.
We sit down this week to unpack how vaults are evolving from crypto-native yield tools into a serious contender for institutional capital.
We explore programmable funds, institutional adoption, risk and regulation, recent DeFi hacks, and what still needs to happen before vaults scale into a multi-trillion dollar opportunity. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
02:45 Why Bitwise Likes Vaults
05:16 What Vaults Actually Are
09:02 Vaults As Smart Funds
14:13 Transparency And Customization
20:18 Are Vaults Securities?
27:12 Ads (Blockworks Investor Relations)
28:01 What Curators Actually Do
35:22 Beyond Yield Strategies
40:17 Why Institutions Lag
43:21 DeFi Hack Risks
51:18 Centralization Or DeFi
FOLLOW THE SHOW
› Inflection Point – https://x.com/BWInflection
› Marc – https://x.com/marcarjoon
› Matt – https://x.com/Matt_Hougan
› David – https://x.com/dlawant
› Michael – https://x.com/marcryptonio
› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks
DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Inflection Point is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.