The Fed Is Losing Its Easing Bias While AI Props Up The Economy | Neil Dutta
AI is holding up the economy, but the foundation underneath is getting harder to read.
Neil Dutta of Renaissance Macro joins Forward Guidance to unpack why inflation, labor, and AI capex are reshaping the Fed’s path.
We cover the consumer squeeze, K-shaped spending, manufacturing data, Warsh’s Fed, and supply-shock volatility. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
01:54 The Real Inflation Story
06:26 Fed’s Higher Inflation Threshold
08:18 Why Labor Hasn't Broken
12:04 How To Read Supply Shocks
14:58 The Consumer Strength Illusion
19:20 The K-Shaped Consumer Debate
22:30 The AI Capex Macro Risk
26:03 Inside Trade & Manufacturing Data
29:18 Is Manufacturing Really Booming?
36:43 Warsh Faces An Impossible Fed
45:41 Fed Volatility Vs White House Policy
48:14 Final Thoughts
FOLLOW NEIL DUTTA
› X/Twitter – https://x.com/RenMacLLC
FOLLOW THE SHOW
› Forward. Guidance– https://x.com/ForwardGuidance
› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc
› Telegram – https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx
› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks
DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.