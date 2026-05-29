This week, we're back to discuss whether the economy is entering an AI driven productivity boom and what that means for markets. We deep dive into whether the Fed should actually be hiking rates, growing signs of consumer weakness, how we're thinking about positioning in this environment and more. Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:22 ) Should The Fed Be Hiking Rates?

( 07:53 ) The AI Productivity Boom

( 14:28 ) An Update On Market Structure

( 18:28 ) The Consumer Is Struggling

( 36:21 ) How To Trade This Market

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Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.