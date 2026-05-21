home

podcasts

Forward Guidance

ep.

/

Can The AI Driven Rally Continue? | Weekly Roundup

This week, we're back to discuss the current AI driven market rally and wether or not it can continue. We then deep dive into the positive tailwinds for energy companies, the trillion dollar wave of IPO's in 2026, the bond market sell off, why active is outperforming and more. Enjoy!

--

Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(03:42) The Bond Market Sell Off

(14:32) Can This Market Bubble Continue?

(29:06) Why Active is Outperforming Passive

(38:44) The Wave of Trillion Dollar IPOs

--

FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Forward Guidance – https://x.com/ForwardGuidance

› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc

› Quinn – https://x.com/qthomp

› Tyler – https://x.com/Tyler_Neville

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks

--

RESOURCES

https://docsend.com/view/62t43sp222nsvqzg


› Dell Children's Donation – ⁠https://give.supportdellchildrens.org/team/826061⁠

--

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersContactBrand Kit

Resources & Legal

Trust & EthicsPrivacyTerms of ServiceGlossary