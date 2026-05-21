This week, we're back to discuss the current AI driven market rally and wether or not it can continue. We then deep dive into the positive tailwinds for energy companies, the trillion dollar wave of IPO's in 2026, the bond market sell off, why active is outperforming and more. Enjoy!

--

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 03:42 ) The Bond Market Sell Off

( 14:32 ) Can This Market Bubble Continue?

( 29:06 ) Why Active is Outperforming Passive

( 38:44 ) The Wave of Trillion Dollar IPOs

--

FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Forward Guidance – https://x.com/ForwardGuidance

› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc

› Quinn – https://x.com/qthomp

› Tyler – https://x.com/Tyler_Neville

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks

--

RESOURCES

› https://docsend.com/view/62t43sp222nsvqzg





› Dell Children's Donation – ⁠ https://give.supportdellchildrens.org/team/826061⁠

--

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.