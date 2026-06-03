Why This Economy Refuses To Break | David Cervantes
While investors wait for a recession that never comes, AI spending and fiscal stimulus keep pouring fuel on the expansion.
David Cervantes of Pinebrook Capital joins to explain how AI spending is reshaping the economy, profits, and traditional market dynamics.
We also discuss productivity gains, consumer resilience, inflation risks, Fed policy, bond market reactions, energy markets, and David’s favorite international trade. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
01:59 AI Buildout Is Driving Macro
06:01 Profit Margins And Productivity
09:58 Supply Chains Shift To Resilience
13:13 Consumer Resilience Mystery
19:19 What Funds The Consumer?
22:44 Why The Recession Never Comes
25:55 The Fed Rethinking Hikes
32:19 Warsh Inheriting Inflation Fight
38:07 Bonds, Equities And Rates
41:17 Can Stocks Ignore Rates?
44:21 The Korea Trade
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DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.