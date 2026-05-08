Markets are ripping while geopolitical risk, inflation, and class tensions boil under the surface, creating a growing disconnect between booming asset prices and the economic reality facing most people.





This week, we break down the oil market, AI-driven growth, and the inflation dynamics shaping the global economy. We debate whether policymakers are intentionally running the economy hot to preserve growth and geopolitical leverage.





We also dive into gold, housing, AI job disruption, consumer weakness, inequality, and why the next political and economic cycle could look even more unstable than markets expect. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

02:38 Oil Inventories Near Stress Levels

07:38 Trading Oil Volatility

13:45 Oil, China, And AI

17:13 Energy Exports Versus AI Imports

20:22 Can Statecraft Survive Inflation?

24:35 Earnings Keep Ripping

26:25 Run-It-Hot Inflation Regime

30:07 Gold Returns To The Spotlight

33:01 Leverage Coming Home

40:47 AI Hits The Labor Market

44:53 Housing And Replacement Costs

47:50 Inflation Hits Everyday Life









FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Forward Guidance – https://x.com/ForwardGuidance

› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc

› Quinn – https://x.com/qthomp

› Tyler – https://x.com/Tyler_Neville

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks









RESOURCES

› Weekly Roundup Charts – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-r4fcVGPGE15TIZN9JOGLQLu5ATcGPYl/view?usp=sharing









DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.