Oil And AI Are Breaking The Middle Class | Weekly Roundup
Markets are ripping while geopolitical risk, inflation, and class tensions boil under the surface, creating a growing disconnect between booming asset prices and the economic reality facing most people.
This week, we break down the oil market, AI-driven growth, and the inflation dynamics shaping the global economy. We debate whether policymakers are intentionally running the economy hot to preserve growth and geopolitical leverage.
We also dive into gold, housing, AI job disruption, consumer weakness, inequality, and why the next political and economic cycle could look even more unstable than markets expect. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
02:38 Oil Inventories Near Stress Levels
07:38 Trading Oil Volatility
13:45 Oil, China, And AI
17:13 Energy Exports Versus AI Imports
20:22 Can Statecraft Survive Inflation?
24:35 Earnings Keep Ripping
26:25 Run-It-Hot Inflation Regime
30:07 Gold Returns To The Spotlight
33:01 Leverage Coming Home
40:47 AI Hits The Labor Market
44:53 Housing And Replacement Costs
47:50 Inflation Hits Everyday Life
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RESOURCES
› Weekly Roundup Charts – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-r4fcVGPGE15TIZN9JOGLQLu5ATcGPYl/view?usp=sharing
DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.