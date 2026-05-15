The Consumer Cushion Is Almost Gone | Weekly Roundup
Markets are partying like it’s 2021 again, but consumers are cracking, inflation is heating up, and policymakers may be losing control.
This week, we unpack the AI-driven melt-up in equities, the hidden stress building across Main Street, and why hyperscaler debt, derivatives mania, and rising bond yields are creating an increasingly unstable macro backdrop.
We also explore the consumer slowdown, Nvidia selling chips to China, tariff reversals, retail speculation, energy inflation, Fed paralysis, and the growing disconnect between capital markets and the real economy. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Dell Children’s Fundraiser
05:55 Monster Earnings And AI
07:59 Is This A Bubble?
12:52 The AI Economy Flywheel
14:56 Frothy AI Positioning
20:10 Consumer Stress Hits Retail
27:17 Main Street Is Breaking
31:54 Yields Pressuring Markets
34:41 Who Removes The Punch Bowl?
39:24 Will The Fed Accommodate AI?
42:26 Trump’s Policy Reversal
47:02 Populism Against AI Politics
51:55 $10k Donation Goal
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RESOURCES
› Weekly Roundup Charts – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dYIYTeh-rRK9vHQG_Qa_6GtJuQbbcbc5/view?usp=sharing
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DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.