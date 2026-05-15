The Consumer Cushion Is Almost Gone | Weekly Roundup

Markets are partying like it’s 2021 again, but consumers are cracking, inflation is heating up, and policymakers may be losing control.





This week, we unpack the AI-driven melt-up in equities, the hidden stress building across Main Street, and why hyperscaler debt, derivatives mania, and rising bond yields are creating an increasingly unstable macro backdrop.





We also explore the consumer slowdown, Nvidia selling chips to China, tariff reversals, retail speculation, energy inflation, Fed paralysis, and the growing disconnect between capital markets and the real economy. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Dell Children’s Fundraiser

05:55 Monster Earnings And AI

07:59 Is This A Bubble?

12:52 The AI Economy Flywheel

14:56 Frothy AI Positioning

20:10 Consumer Stress Hits Retail

27:17 Main Street Is Breaking

31:54 Yields Pressuring Markets

34:41 Who Removes The Punch Bowl?

39:24 Will The Fed Accommodate AI?

42:26 Trump’s Policy Reversal

47:02 Populism Against AI Politics

51:55 $10k Donation Goal









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RESOURCES

› Weekly Roundup Charts – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dYIYTeh-rRK9vHQG_Qa_6GtJuQbbcbc5/view?usp=sharing

› Dell Children's Donation – https://give.supportdellchildrens.org/team/826061









DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.