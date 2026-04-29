The AI Bubble is Widely Misunderstood | Steve Hou
AI may be the most powerful economic force since the internet, but its true impact remains deeply uncertain.
Steve Hou, Senior Quant Researcher at Bloomberg and a macroeconomist by training, joins us to unpack how AI is reshaping markets, investment cycles, and economic thinking. We explore whether this is just another bubble or something far more structural.
We dive into AI-driven capex, productivity illusions, labor market shifts, inflation dynamics, and whether AI can actually solve the U.S. debt problem. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
03:21 AI’s Macro Impact
06:48 Historical Tech Bubbles
10:25 AI Capex Drives Growth
14:13 Ads (Fidelity Crypto)
15:23 How Big Can Bubble Get?
20:14 Agentic AI Compute Demand
24:10 AI Is Too Cheap
28:15 Productivity Mirage
33:03 Ads (Fidelity Crypto)
34:24 Fed Policy And AI
41:02 Can AI Fix Debt?
47:34 Physical World Bottlenecks
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