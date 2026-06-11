Warsh Must Choose The Dollar Or The Bond Market | Luke Gromen
A seemingly simple Fed transition is becoming a massive stress test of the entire financial system as rising debt, inflation, and global energy crisis collide.
Luke Gromen of Forest For The Trees joins to discuss Kevin Warsh’s looming challenge and why the Fed may soon face choices it can no longer avoid.
We explore the dollar versus bond market tradeoff, the impact of the Iran conflict and oil prices, China’s growing leverage, financial warfare, swap lines, and what it all means for stocks, gold, Bitcoin, and global markets. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
01:50 Warsh’s First Fed Test
04:54 Rethinking The Fed’s Role
11:35 Can Warsh Control The Committee?
14:07 Why The Dollar Looks Weak
17:19 Warsh’s Impossible Policy Mix
23:30 What's The Policy Plan?
27:31 China’s Strategic Waiting Game
34:16 Financial Warfare Going Global
40:22 Swap Lines And Petrogold
47:11 Risk Assets Face Repricing
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Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.