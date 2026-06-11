Warsh Must Choose The Dollar Or The Bond Market | Luke Gromen

A seemingly simple Fed transition is becoming a massive stress test of the entire financial system as rising debt, inflation, and global energy crisis collide.





Luke Gromen of Forest For The Trees joins to discuss Kevin Warsh’s looming challenge and why the Fed may soon face choices it can no longer avoid.





We explore the dollar versus bond market tradeoff, the impact of the Iran conflict and oil prices, China’s growing leverage, financial warfare, swap lines, and what it all means for stocks, gold, Bitcoin, and global markets. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:50 Warsh’s First Fed Test

04:54 Rethinking The Fed’s Role

11:35 Can Warsh Control The Committee?

14:07 Why The Dollar Looks Weak

17:19 Warsh’s Impossible Policy Mix

23:30 What's The Policy Plan?

27:31 China’s Strategic Waiting Game

34:16 Financial Warfare Going Global

40:22 Swap Lines And Petrogold

47:11 Risk Assets Face Repricing









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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.