Markets may be entering a volatile new regime where inflation, geopolitics, and policy fragmentation collide, challenging the stability investors have relied on for decades.





This week, we break down the latest Fed meeting and what it signals about shifting power from central banks toward fiscal and political forces shaping markets.





We also explore rising inflation pressures, fiscal dominance, oil shocks, Japan’s growing instability, and why traditional macro playbooks may no longer apply. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

03:08 Fed Dissents And Warsh

08:45 No Cuts Without Crisis

11:04 End Of The Powell Era

14:03 Ads (Fidelity Crypto)

15:01 Global Yields Break Higher

17:23 Inflationary Growth Regime

20:11 Oil Shock Hits Markets

23:25 Export Ban Risk

28:26 Late Cycle Boom

36:34 Japan’s Breaking Point

48:24 Carry Trade Lose Lose

53:08 The Yield Smile

57:05 Inflation Wave Baked In

01:00:25 Hard Assets Win









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RESOURCES

› Weekly Roundup Charts – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pKJPVYyMItlwJcDPJiD2ST19OzeojYPB/view?usp=sharing









SPONSORS

› FIDELITY CRYPTO

This episode is brought to you by Fidelity Crypto. Learn more at Fidelity.com/crypto





Fidelity Crypto was built in-house with over a dozen years of crypto experience. So you can trade crypto and stocks in one place at Fidelity, backed by industry-leading security. Fidelity Crypto. We're here to help you feel good about investing in crypto.





Crypto is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets, NA, is not insured by FDIC or SIPC and includes risk of complete loss. Securities offered by Fidelity Brokerage Services, LLC. Member NYSE, SIPC.





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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.