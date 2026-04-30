Central Bank Control Is Breaking | Weekly Roundup
Markets may be entering a volatile new regime where inflation, geopolitics, and policy fragmentation collide, challenging the stability investors have relied on for decades.
This week, we break down the latest Fed meeting and what it signals about shifting power from central banks toward fiscal and political forces shaping markets.
We also explore rising inflation pressures, fiscal dominance, oil shocks, Japan’s growing instability, and why traditional macro playbooks may no longer apply. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
03:08 Fed Dissents And Warsh
08:45 No Cuts Without Crisis
11:04 End Of The Powell Era
14:03 Ads (Fidelity Crypto)
15:01 Global Yields Break Higher
17:23 Inflationary Growth Regime
20:11 Oil Shock Hits Markets
23:25 Export Ban Risk
28:26 Late Cycle Boom
36:34 Japan’s Breaking Point
48:24 Carry Trade Lose Lose
53:08 The Yield Smile
57:05 Inflation Wave Baked In
01:00:25 Hard Assets Win
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RESOURCES
› Weekly Roundup Charts – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pKJPVYyMItlwJcDPJiD2ST19OzeojYPB/view?usp=sharing
SPONSORS
› FIDELITY CRYPTO
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Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.