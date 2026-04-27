This week, Alex Pruden & Philip Martin join the show to discuss Bitcoin's rising quantum threat. We deep dive into what is the risk from quantum, what to do with Satoshi's coins, will we see a Bitcoin fork, how does DeFi mitigate hacks, how to protect your privacy and more. Enjoy!

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Follow Alex: https://x.com/apruden08

Follow Philip: https://x.com/SecurityGuyPhil

Follow Santi: https://x.com/santiagoroel

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Follow Empire: https://x.com/theempirepod

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This episode is brought to you by Fidelity Crypto. Learn more at https://Fidelity.com/crypto

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:02 ) The Quantum Computing Risk

( 08:50 ) Bitcoin’s Quantum Risk

( 12:20 ) Fidelity Crypto Ad

( 12:55 ) What To Do With Satoshi’s Coins?

( 35:12 ) Fidelity Crypto Ad

( 35:52 ) The Biggest Threat to Bitcoin

( 38:35 ) How Does DeFi Mitigate Hacks?

( 46:27 ) Are Stablecoins At Risk To Quantum?

( 50:15 ) ZKsync Ad

( 50:49 ) How To Secure Your Privacy

( 54:57 ) What's The Timeline For Quantum?

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.