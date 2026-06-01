This week, Avichal Garg joins the show to discuss how he is currently allocating to crypto in 2026. We deep dive into the opportunity in crypto and AI venture, how to build a breakout app, the future path for Ethereum, why Avichal is still bullish on SOL & ETH, why tokens trade at a discount and more. Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 13:58 ) How To Build A Breakout App

( 21:46 ) Where Electric Sees the Most Opportunity

( 33:35 ) Why Do Tokens Trade At A Discount?

( 39:42 ) Why Avichal Is Still Bullish On SOL & ETH

( 42:46 ) Who Wins The Crypto Exchange Wars?

( 48:10 ) The Ethereum Roadmap

( 54:16 ) How To Make DeFi Safe Again

( 57:50 ) Final Thoughts

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.