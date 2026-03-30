This week, Dmitry Tokarev joins the show to discuss how he built one of crypto's largest institutional custody platforms. We deep dive into the Copper origin story, what's broken with crypto custody today, Dmitry's new venture (Bron) and more. Enjoy!

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Follow Dmitry: https://x.com/tokarev_d

Follow Jason: https://x.com/JasonYanowitz

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ZKsync is the Bank Stack of Ethereum. It is a network of chains secured by cryptography, not validators. Its cutting-edge ZK innovation enables the privacy, performance and connectivity that businesses need to thrive in the digital assets economy

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 05:14 ) The Copper Origin Story

( 14:55 ) How To Scale a Company

( 19:07 ) ZKsync Ad

( 19:50 ) Blockworks Investor Relations

( 20:40 ) Building Bron: How To Fix Crypto Custody

( 34:18 ) Why Bron Is Launching a Token

( 43:10 ) Lessons Learned From Fundraising

( 48:35 ) What To Own in 2026?

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.