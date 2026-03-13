This week, we’re back with another weekly roundup on the equity vs. token debate in crypto. We dive deep into Across Protocol’s proposal to convert its token into equity before covering Kraken’s Fedwire approval, Ripple’s $50B valuation, and more. Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 08:36 ) Across To Convert Their Token to Equity

( 23:47 ) Crypto’s Token vs Equity Problem

( 36:52 ) ZKsync Ad

( 37:34 ) DAS Plug

( 38:00 ) Mastercard’s Crypto Partner Program

( 47:05 ) Ripple’s $50B Valuation

( 54:35 ) Kraken’s Gets Approved to Fedwire

( 01:00:57 ) Content of The Week

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.