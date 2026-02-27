This week, we're back with another weekly roundup where we discuss the recent lawsuit filed by Terraform Labs against Jane Street. We then deep dive into Circle's earnings, Tether's investment in Whop, Robinhood's Venture fund & more. Enjoy!

--

Follow Rob: https://x.com/HadickM

Follow Santi: https://x.com/santiagoroel

Follow Empire: https://x.com/theempirepod

--

Join us at DAS (Digital Asset Summit) in New York City this March! Follow the link below to grab your ticket, and use code EMPIRE200 to get $200 off your ticket! https://blockworks.co/event/digital-asset-summit-nyc-2026

--

Coinbase crypto-backed loans, powered by Morpho, enable you to take out loans at competitive rates using crypto as collateral. Rates are typically 4% to 8%. Borrow up to $5M using BTC as collateral and up to $1M using ETH as collateral.

Manage crypto-backed loans directly in the Coinbase app with ease. Learn more here:

https://www.coinbase.com/onchain/borrow/get-started?utm_campaign=0126_defi-borrow_blockworks_empire&marketId=0x9103c3b4e834476c9a62ea009ba2c884ee42e94e6e314a26f04d312434191836&utm_source=empire

--

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:40 ) Terraform Labs Sues Jane Street

( 28:40 ) Coinbase Ad

( 29:24 ) DAS Plug

( 29:51 ) Circle Beats Earnings

( 39:32 ) Would You Rather Own Stripe or Circle?

( 46:10 ) Robinhood’s Venture Fund

( 56:04 ) Tether Invests $200M In Whop

( 01:19:37 ) Content of The Week

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.