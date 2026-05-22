This week, we’re back with another weekly roundup to discuss why Hyperliquid is having its breakout moment by capitalizing on the trillion dollar IPO wave. We then deep dive into whether we’re entering a new bull market, if Ethereum is overvalued, SpaceX’s IPO, and more. Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:20 ) Hyperliquid’s Breakout Moment

( 23:38 ) SpaceX's IPO

( 29:15 ) Are We Entering A New Bull Market?

( 36:15 ) Why Ethereum Is Overvalued

( 53:28 ) Content of The Week

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.