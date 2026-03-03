This week, Tushar Jain & Pranav Kanade join the show to discuss the current state of markets. We deep dive into where are we in the cycle, where to allocate in 2026, how to value tokens, stablecoin chains & more. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:20 ) Where Are We In The Market Cycle?

( 06:35 ) Allocating In Crypto

( 17:22 ) How To Value Crypto Tokens

( 32:28 ) Investing In Apps vs L1s

( 38:10 ) Crypto Social & Stablecoin Chains

( 53:00 ) Investing In AI

( 59:40 ) Positioning In 2026

