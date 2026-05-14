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AI Feels Like Crypto In 2017, Circle Raises $222M and Anthropic Cracks Down On SPVs

This week, we’re back with another weekly roundup to discuss the current AI mania and how it feels similar to crypto in 2017. We then deep dive into Circle's $222M raise, expectations for the Clarity Act, Anthropic's crackdown on SPVs and more. Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(05:44) AI Today Feels Like Crypto In 2017

(27:12) Circle Raises $222M

(46:15) The Clarity Act

(59:03) Anthropic Cracks Down On SPV’s

(01:10:30) Content of The Week

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

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