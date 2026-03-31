Live from DAS, we’re joined by Tushar Jain and Greg Xethalis from Multicoin to discuss the CLARITY Act's implications for token projects, including disclosure requirements, value accrual mechanisms, the collapse of the token-equity dual structure, founder responsibilities around PMF, and the banking lobby's bad-faith opposition to stablecoin yield.





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Timestamps

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 3:33 ) CLARITY: Where the Bill Stands

( 4:57 ) Token Projects & the New Disclosure Era

( 7:19 ) End of the Foundation Farce

( 12:03 ) Investors Price Uncertainty Into Tokens

( 18:42 ) Will CLARITY Fix Token Performance?

( 25:44 ) What VCs Expect From Founders Now

( 35:17 ) Value Accrual

( 43:45 ) Banks vs Stablecoins

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Xavier, Myles, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.