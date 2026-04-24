This week, we’re joined by monetsupply and Sam MacPherson to unpack the rsETH exploit, DeFi’s sentiment crisis, risk models, and Bitcoin's looming Q-Day decision around Satoshi's wallet.





Thanks for tuning in!

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Follow Sam: https://x.com/hexonaut

Follow monetsupply: https://x.com/MonetSupply

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:07 ) The rsETH Exploit

( 12:04 ) DeFi’s Sentiment Crisis

( 20:22 ) Risk Within DeFi

( 32:15 ) TradFi vs DeFi Tradeoffs

( 40:46 ) Q-Day & Satoshi’s Wallet

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Xavier, Myles, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.