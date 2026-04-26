This week, Mippo, Myles, and Xavier sat down to discuss the brutal month for DeFi, North Korea's growing role in exploits, counterparty risk and curator models, the security-versus-speed tradeoff, and DeFi's path forward through stablecoins, agents, and fintech distribution.





Thanks for tuning in!

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Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 00:32 ) A Month of DeFi Disasters

( 05:44 ) Why Are Hacks Accelerating?

( 09:53 ) Lending Models Today

( 17:22 ) What Brings Capital Back to DeFi?

( 24:28 ) The Overhang From Mythos

( 28:44 ) Institutionalization of Crypto

( 38:51 ) The Money Legos Thesis

( 49:15 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Xavier, Myles, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.