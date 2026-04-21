Solana Is Becoming The Home Of Onchain Credit Origination | Marius Ciubotariu & Reid Simon

This week, we’re joined by Marius from Kamino, and Reid from Figure to discuss the growth of RWA lending on Solana, the mechanics of RWA looping, private credit onchain, Figure's Forge platform, risk pricing, fixed rate borrow-lend, and how the composition of onchain credit assets may evolve over time.





Thanks for tuning in!

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Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 05:01 ) Why RWA Deposits Keep Growing

( 15:44 ) Thoughts on Private Credit

( 20:45 ) What is Forge?

( 25:11 ) RWA Looping

( 34:54 ) How Rates Impact Onchain Activity

( 45:33 ) Fixed Rate Borrow-Lend

( 49:19 ) The Next 10 Years For RWAs

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Xavier, Myles, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.