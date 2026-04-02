This week, Kaledora Kiernan-Linn joins the show to discuss the growth of Ostium. We deep dive into Kaledora's background as a ballet dancer before launching one of the fastest growing trading platforms in crypto, why perps will continue to grow market share, lessons as a founder, how DeFi will be successful and more. Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 00:55 ) What it Takes To Become a Founder

( 06:50 ) Building Ostium

( 16:08 ) The Perpification of Everything

( 21:20 ) The Future of Trading

( 33:23 ) Final Thoughts

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on 1000x is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Avi, Jonah and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed