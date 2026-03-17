This week, we discuss why crypto has finally bottomed. We also deep dive into how to position in the next 3-6 months, why the oil price spike remains a fade, how to get long the stablecoin trade, the Galaxy thesis & more. Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 00:45 ) Time to Be Bullish?

( 15:12 ) Crypto’s Token Supply Problem

( 20:35 ) How to Get Long Stablecoins

( 26:03 ) The Best Trades Over 3–6 Months

( 39:39 ) The Galaxy Thesis

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on 1000x is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Avi, Jonah and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.