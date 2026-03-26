This week, we discuss why 2026 signals Hyperliquid's breakout moment as crypto and traditional finance continue to merge. We deep dive into why the era of riding beta in crypto is over, where to allocate in 2026, trading geopolitical conflict & more. Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:33 ) State of The Market

( 07:08 ) Hyperliquid’s Breakout Moment

( 17:17 ) Crypto’s Next Era

( 28:50 ) Trades For 2026

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on 1000x is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Avi, Jonah and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.