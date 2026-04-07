This week, we discuss how to position your portfolio during an energy price shock due to the ongoing conflict in Iran. We deep dive into what's driving oil volatility, is gold a dip to buy, how to get long stablecoins, why crypto might be best positioned to outperform once markets settle and more. Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:30 ) Impact of The Conflcit in Iran

( 15:45 ) What’s Driving The Oil Volatility

( 26:50 ) Positioning During an Oil Price Shock

( 38:25 ) How to Get Long Stablecoins

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on 1000x is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Avi, Jonah and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.