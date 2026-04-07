home

podcasts

1000x

ep.

/

How To Position During an Oil Price Shock

This week, we discuss how to position your portfolio during an energy price shock due to the ongoing conflict in Iran. We deep dive into what's driving oil volatility, is gold a dip to buy, how to get long stablecoins, why crypto might be best positioned to outperform once markets settle and more. Enjoy!

--

Go follow the new 1000x feed to keep up to date with all new episodes!

Spotify: https://bit.ly/4676Sob

Apple: https://bit.ly/4etlBMd

--

Follow Avi: https://x.com/AviFelman

Follow Jonah: https://x.com/jvb_xyz

Follow 1000x: https://x.com/1000xPod.

Join the 1000x Telegram: https://t.me/+fz-2f0cwC6o0MWNh

--

Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(01:30) Impact of The Conflcit in Iran

(15:45) What’s Driving The Oil Volatility

(26:50) Positioning During an Oil Price Shock

(38:25) How to Get Long Stablecoins

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 1000x is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Avi, Jonah and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryContact