This week, we discuss what's next for markets as we reach new all time highs. We deep dive into is the market rally broadening out, what's driving BTC higher, what stops this bull market, the future of 1000x and more. Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 03:35 ) Is The Market Rally Broadening Out?

( 12:00 ) The Niger Delta Avengers

( 22:32 ) The State of Crypto

( 37:00 ) What’s Driving BTC Higher?

( 46:38 ) What Stops This Bull Market?

( 51:30 ) The Future of 1000x

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on 1000x is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Avi, Jonah and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.