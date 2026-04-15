In this episode, Shaundadevens outlines the thesis that 24/7 equity perpetuals will become a major theme. He explains why perpetuals outperform options for price exposure, evaluates market size and infrastructure requirements, highlights Hyperliquid and TradeXYZ, and examines silver and crude oil case studies demonstrating efficiency and weekend price discovery.





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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:15 ) Why Perps Beat Options

( 5:00 ) Why Hyperliquid and TradeXYZ Win

( 7:26 ) Silver and Crude Oil Case Studies

( 10:23 ) Weekend Pricing Works

( 11:36 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.