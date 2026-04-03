In this episode, we are joined by Aryan of CMT Digital to discuss tokenization progress, real-world asset risks, and infrastructure gaps in DeFi. We explore blockchain competition for financial markets, evolving revenue models, and AI agents in crypto. The conversation also covers Hyperliquid’s growth, institutional adoption trends, and the role of automation in research and investing.





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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 3:35 ) Tokenization Infrastructure

( 6:49 ) Why Equities Beat ETFs

( 9:54 ) RWA Risk And Oracles

( 15:37 ) Ethereum, Solana, Or Canton?

( 21:20 ) How Chains Should Monetize

( 26:19 ) AI Agents Need Identity

( 36:48 ) How AI Changed Investing

( 40:42 ) HYPE Perps: Success Or Not?

( 47:31 ) What Comes Next For DeFi

( 52:41 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.