In this episode, our DAS panel discusses the state of liquid token markets, including recent price declines, institutional adoption, and shifting sentiment. The conversation explores market structure, value accrual, token design, regulatory developments, and emerging sectors, while outlining potential catalysts for recovery and future growth in crypto markets.





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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:05 ) Meet the Panel

( 6:56 ) What Changes Sentiment?

( 16:16 ) Best Token Verticals

( 23:42 ) Token Holder Rights

( 33:05 ) Regulation and Midterms

( 38:35 ) 24 Month Outlook

( 42:26 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.