In this episode, we discuss market reactions to new Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s first policy meeting, Strategy’s STRC preferred shares trading below par and the company’s capital allocation options, Hyperliquid treasury and HYPE accumulation dynamics, SpaceX’s launch on Hyperliquid, competitive pressures within the HIP-3 deployer ecosystem, and the outlook for U.S. crypto regulation under the Clarity Act.

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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:50 ) Warsh Resets Fed Watching

( 4:35 ) STRC Signals Market Stress

( 15:02 ) Hyperliquid Treasury Flows

( 18:58 ) SpaceX Launch Volume

( 21:05 ) Trade XYZ Dominates HIP-3

( 42:01 ) Clarity Act Odds

( 51:27 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Luke, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.