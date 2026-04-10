This episode features two live panels recorded at EthCC, exploring the next phase of DeFi’s evolution—from institutional adoption to capital efficiency and yield generation.





Panel 1: Institutional DeFi: From Stablecoins to RWAs

Speakers discuss the rise of stablecoins, the growth of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), and how institutions are entering onchain markets. Topics include tokenization frameworks, market structure challenges, transparency, and the role of DeFi in building a more global and accessible financial system.





Panel 2: Capital Efficiency & Yield in Modern DeFi

The second panel dives into lending vaults, yield strategies, and risk management. Participants break down capital efficiency, the difference between organic and incentivized yield, and how protocols are approaching risk monitoring, liquidity constraints, and portfolio construction in increasingly complex DeFi markets.





Thanks for tuning in!





As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 9:00 ) Panel 1 Start

( 10:27 ) Why Tokenize RWAs?

( 15:18 ) Transparency and Legal Rights

( 21:41 ) Where Risk Lives

( 25:00 ) Best Asset Classes

( 30:48 ) Permissioned vs Permissionless

( 34:23 ) Who Drives Adoption?

( 38:13 ) RWAs in Three Years

( 45:19 ) Panel 2 Start

( 46:31 ) What Is Capital Efficiency?

( 49:52 ) Incentives vs Organic Yield

( 54:15 ) Should APY Be Split?

( 58:22 ) What Destroys Yield?

( 1:05:18 ) How Do You Price Risk?

( 1:14:19 ) Off-Chain Risk Meets DeFi

( 1:21:37 ) A Risk Metric Everyone Trusts?

( 1:27:30 ) Early Warning Signs

( 1:34:51 ) Can AI Manage Risk?

( 1:39:32 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.