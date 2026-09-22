March 30-April 1, 2027 · Javits North, New York

All of Finance Is Coming Onchain. Join the Leaders Shaping What’s Next.

Buy Tickets

3500+

Attendees

1400+

Institutions

200+

Speakers

$3.8T+

AUM represented

>45%

Exec Level

Past Attendees

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Experience

Built for the Leaders of the Onchain Economy.

Join the leaders across asset management, fintech, payments, banking, policy, and digital assets for threw days of insights, networking, and conversations building the onchain financial future.

Network

Who's in the Room

Asset Managers

VCs, hedge funds, private equity firms, global investment firms, and others managing crypto strategies across their portfolios.

Crypto Ecosystem

Top protocols, DeFi infrastructure providers, stablecoin and RWA issuers, risk managers, vault curators, trading front-ends, staking services, and other crypto service providers.

Financial Institutions

Banks, brokerages, market makers, payment processors, fintechs, and professional service providers developing internal digital asset strategies.

Allocators

Global sovereign wealth funds, endowments, pensions, foundations, and family offices exploring the emerging asset class.

Service Providers

Teams across research, auditing, accounting, legal, tax, compliance, data, and analytics.

Policy & Regulatory

Policymakers and regulators shaping the digital asset ecosystem.

Themes

What We'll Cover at DAS New York

01

Onchain Capital Markets

Onchain equities & RWAs, rewiring the trade execution & settlement, tokenized MMFs, perps & onchain derivatives, will all be discussed by institutional leaders.

02

Stablecoins & Global Payments

Stablecoins and digital asset payments are pushing mass evolution in global payments and affecting consumers and institutions.

03

FinTech & Enterprise Innovation

Crypto-enabled utility and yield, stablecoins, vaults, embedded wallets, and the ways these technologies are changing the financial stack.

04

Investor's Perspective

How leading digital asset investors and allocators are managing allocations and risk across venture, liquid, hedge, and institutional portfolios.

05

U.S. Digital Asset Policy

Regulatory frameworks and innovation exemptions surrounding the maturing digital asset ecosystem.

06

DeFi & Risk Management

Protocol design, lending and borrowing markets, market structure, risk curation, risk management, trading venues, and other onchain infrastructure.

Tickets

Lock in Your Seat

All attendees must present a valid photo ID when picking up their badge. Ticket prices are subject to increase. Register today to secure the best available rate.

All prices are shown before applicable taxes.

General Admission

  • Full access to all conference sessions

  • Complimentary breakfast & lunch

  • DAS networking events & networking app

Early Access

Buy Now & Save!

$899

Standard

$1,299

Last Chance

$1,699

VIP

  • Includes all General Admission benefits

  • Exclusive VIP & Speaker Dinner on March 30th

  • Private VIP Lounge with dedicated workspace & VIP lunch

Early Access

Buy Now & Save!

$1,999

Standard

$2,499

Last Chance

$2,999

General Admission Plus

Includes all General Admission benefits, plus access to the private VIP Lounge.

$1,099

Blockworks Research

Requires a paid Blockworks Research subscription to unlock discount.

$399

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