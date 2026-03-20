Digital Asset Summit 2026 - London

Tickets
Prices are subject to increase. Register today and save! Tickets cannot be transferred once checked in to the conference.
Please note, an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) is now required to visit the UK.
Two-day full event pass
Access to pre-event networking app
Access to DAS-hosted parties
$899
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Two-day full event pass
Access to the VIP Lounge
Access to pre-event networking app
$1099
Access to VIP & Speaker Dinner on Wednesday night (11/11)
Access to our private lounge for working, calls, and meetings throughout the conference
Access to pre-event networking app
$1999
Requires verification of an active Blockworks Research subscription
$399
Get The Best Hotel Rates
Blockworks has partnered with the event hotel to offer attendees preferred rates on a limited number of rooms
£510
£449/night
For the latest news and updates about Digital Asset Summit 2026, follow @BlockworksDAS.
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