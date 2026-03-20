Digital Asset Summit 2026 - London

home
tickets
book hotel
participating companies
BUY TICKETS
Event Banner Overlay

Tickets

Prices are subject to increase. Register today and save!  Tickets cannot be transferred once checked in to the conference.
Please note, an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) is now required to visit the UK. 

GENERAL ADMISSION

  • Two-day full event pass

  • Access to pre-event networking app

  • Access to DAS-hosted parties

BUY TICKETS

$899

ea

GENERAL ADMISSION PLUS

  • Two-day full event pass

  • Access to the VIP Lounge

  • Access to pre-event networking app

BUY TICKETS

$1099

VIP

  • Access to VIP & Speaker Dinner on Wednesday night (11/11)

  • Access to our private lounge for working, calls, and meetings throughout the conference

  • Access to pre-event networking app

BUY TICKETS

$1999

BLOCKWORKS RESEARCH TICKET

Requires verification of an active Blockworks Research subscription

BUY TICKETS

$399

Get The Best Hotel Rates

Blockworks has partnered with our main event venue to offer our attendees preferred pricing on a limited number of rooms.
Image 0
Image 1
Image 2
Image 3
Image 4
 

London Hilton on Park Lane

Blockworks has partnered with the event hotel to offer attendees preferred rates on a limited number of rooms

£510

£449/night

RESERVE NOW
Image 0
Image 1
Image 2
Image 3
Image 4
Image 5
Image 6
Image 7
Image 8
Image 9
Image 10
Image 11
Image 12
Image 13
Image 14
Image 15
Image 16
Image 17
Image 18
Image 19
Image 20
Image 21
Image 22
Image 23
Image 24
Image 25
Image 26
Image 27
Image 28
Image 29
Image 30
Image 31
Image 32
Image 33
Image 34
Image 35
Image 36
Image 37
Image 38
Image 39
Image 40
Image 41
Image 42
Image 43
Image 44
Image 45
Image 46
Image 47
Image 48
Image 49
Image 50
Image 51
Image 52
Image 53
Image 54
Image 55
Image 56
Image 57
Image 58
Image 59
Image 60
Image 61
Image 62
Image 63
Image 64
Image 65
Image 66
Image 67
Image 68
Image 69
Image 70
Image 71
Image 72
Image 73
Image 74
Image 75
Image 76
Image 77
Image 78
Image 79
Image 80
Image 81
Image 82
Image 83
Image 84
Image 85
Image 86
Image 87
Image 88
Image 89
Image 90
Image 91
Image 92
Image 93
Image 94
Image 95
Image 96
 

For the latest news and updates about Digital Asset Summit 2026, follow @BlockworksDAS.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersContactBrand Kit

Resources & Legal

Trust & EthicsPrivacyTerms of ServiceGlossary