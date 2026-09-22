March 30-April 1, 2027 · Javits North, New York
3500+
Attendees
1400+
Institutions
200+
Speakers
$3.8T+
AUM represented
>45%
Exec Level
Past Attendees
Experience
Join the leaders across asset management, fintech, payments, banking, policy, and digital assets for threw days of insights, networking, and conversations building the onchain financial future.
Network
VCs, hedge funds, private equity firms, global investment firms, and others managing crypto strategies across their portfolios.
Top protocols, DeFi infrastructure providers, stablecoin and RWA issuers, risk managers, vault curators, trading front-ends, staking services, and other crypto service providers.
Banks, brokerages, market makers, payment processors, fintechs, and professional service providers developing internal digital asset strategies.
Global sovereign wealth funds, endowments, pensions, foundations, and family offices exploring the emerging asset class.
Teams across research, auditing, accounting, legal, tax, compliance, data, and analytics.
Policymakers and regulators shaping the digital asset ecosystem.
Themes
01
Onchain equities & RWAs, rewiring the trade execution & settlement, tokenized MMFs, perps & onchain derivatives, will all be discussed by institutional leaders.
02
Stablecoins and digital asset payments are pushing mass evolution in global payments and affecting consumers and institutions.
03
Crypto-enabled utility and yield, stablecoins, vaults, embedded wallets, and the ways these technologies are changing the financial stack.
04
How leading digital asset investors and allocators are managing allocations and risk across venture, liquid, hedge, and institutional portfolios.
05
Regulatory frameworks and innovation exemptions surrounding the maturing digital asset ecosystem.
06
Protocol design, lending and borrowing markets, market structure, risk curation, risk management, trading venues, and other onchain infrastructure.
Tickets
All attendees must present a valid photo ID when picking up their badge. Ticket prices are subject to increase. Register today to secure the best available rate.
All prices are shown before applicable taxes.
Full access to all conference sessions
Complimentary breakfast & lunch
DAS networking events & networking app
Early Access
Buy Now & Save!
$899
Standard
$1,299
Last Chance
$1,699
Includes all General Admission benefits
Exclusive VIP & Speaker Dinner on March 30th
Private VIP Lounge with dedicated workspace & VIP lunch
Early Access
Buy Now & Save!
$1,999
Standard
$2,499
Last Chance
$2,999
Includes all General Admission benefits, plus access to the private VIP Lounge.
$1,099
Requires a paid Blockworks Research subscription to unlock discount.
$399
The Breakdown
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