Rishabh Gupta

Rishabh Gupta

Rishabh Gupta is the Director of Operations of TDeFi, a Web3 incubator and consulting firm dedicated to promoting the adoption of Web3 technologies. TDeFi has successfully guided 60 companies through the token markets, of which three have achieved a $1 billion market cap. Rishabh's expertise extends to advising 70+ token companies in designing sustainable token economics, crafting token supply curves, and assisting 5 VC funds and 500 angel investors in deploying capital within the Token startup space.

recent news by Rishabh Gupta

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Opinion

DeFi needs more decentralization

DeFi founders must be willing to embrace the full extent of decentralization in their own projects

by Rishabh Gupta /

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