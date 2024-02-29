Mo Shaikh

Mo Shaikh

Mo Shaikh is the Co-Founder & CEO of Aptos Labs. He is a 3x founder with over a decade of blockchain/crypto and multinational financial services experience—including a stint on the alternative assets team at Blackrock.

recent news by Mo Shaikh

article-image

Opinion

Blockchain is one step away from mainstream adoption

What could come next for Web3 is grounded in history — and completely unpredictable

by Mo Shaikh /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryBrand KitContact