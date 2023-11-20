Misha Komarov

Misha Komarov

Misha Komarov, founder of =nil; Foundation, a leading developer of zero-knowledge infrastructure and Ethereum scalability such as =nil;’s native circuit compiler zkLLVM, Proof Market, ‘Placeholder’, and the self-titled zkSharding rollup, =nil;. Misha is a leading developer of infrastructure for effective zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) generation. He is a researcher and developer in the fields of cryptography and database management systems (DBMS), developing vital infrastructure within zero-knowledge technology such as =nil;’s native circuit compiler zkLLVM, Proof Market, and ‘Placeholder’.

recent news by Misha Komarov

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Opinion

There’s too much trust in zero-knowledge tech

There shouldn’t be heroes in Web3 — no technology should be put on a pedestal

by Misha Komarov /

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