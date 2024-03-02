Matan Almakis

Matan Almakis

Matan Almakis, Head of Protocol at DOP, is actively contributing to the wave of data ownership in Web3. With a background in driving growth at Lamina, Matan now leads DOP's product architecture, giving Web3 users the power to share their data exactly how and with whom they prefer. He believes that encrypting sensitive financial information on chain is a fundamental human right and affirms that data ownership is crucial for the mass adoption of Web3. Matan is dedicated to leveraging blockchain technology to address real-world challenges with a human-centered approach.

recent news by Matan Almakis

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Opinion

Blockchain transparency is a bug

Blockchain transparency is making Web3 the surveillance tool it was meant to free societies from

by Matan Almakis /

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