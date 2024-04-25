Mark Hendrickson

Mark Hendrickson

Mark Hendrickson is a product leader who lives in Barcelona, Spain having previously grown up in Menlo Park, California, studied at Bowdoin College, and started his technology career in San Francisco. He has extensive experience leading product strategy, management, design, development, and marketing efforts at early-stage software startups such as Hiro, TechCrunch, Plancast, Lift, and KITE. He currently serves as the general manager for Leather, the Bitcoin and Stacks wallet.

recent news by Mark Hendrickson

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Opinion

Stop chasing degens

If recent history is any gauge, most teams still opt for the “sugar high” of short-term degen adoption over pursuit of more sustainable users

by Mark Hendrickson /

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