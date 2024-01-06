Justin Banon

Justin Banon

Justin Banon is a thought leader and advocate for Web3 technologies, as well as being co-founder of Boson Protocol — a decentralized commerce protocol enabling the tokenization and trade of physical assets without intermediaries.

recent news by Justin Banon

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Opinion

Web3 is our best safeguard of public liberty. It’s time to defend it.

Freedom inherently carries the risk of misuse by the minority — the choice is ours to make

by Justin Banon /

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