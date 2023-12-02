Hatu Sheikh

Hatu Sheikh

Hatu Sheikh is the co-founder and CMO of DAO Maker, the largest on-chain funding platform with 1.5M+ users. The platform's contracts have distributed over $600M, with a cumulative return of around 10x. Hatu has a strong background in marketing and strategy and has played a pivotal role in driving the success of various blockchain-based projects and tokens, crafting effective marketing strategies, and forging powerful synergies within the industry.

recent news by Hatu Sheikh

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Opinion

DAOs are the future of Web3

The existence — and even awareness — of DAOs has been limited to Web3. This next cycle can change that

by Hatu Sheikh /

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