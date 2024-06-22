Hadley Stern

Hadley Stern

Hadley Stern, Advisor to MPCH, has extensive experience in leadership roles within TradFi and digital asset industries. As Global Head of Custody at the Bank of New York Mellon (BNYM) from 2021 to 2023, Hadley spearheaded the creation of the industry’s first bank-grade crypto-custody platform. Hadley also previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Bloq where he was responsible for the P&L, product roadmap, and general operations. Hadley was Founding President of Fidelity Digital Asset Services where he led Fidelity's Blockchain Incubator and Digital Currency group and was pivotal in early product launches, including activating Bitcoin donations to Fidelity Charitable and building and running Fidelity first Bitcoin mining Operation.

recent news by Hadley Stern

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Opinion

Wall Street isn’t ready to manage crypto ETFs

Current ETF issuers are simply not quite prepared to grapple with multibillion-dollar inflows and the supreme complexities of managing crypto

by Hadley Stern /

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