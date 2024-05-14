Gísli Kristjánsson

Gísli Kristjánsson

Gísli Kristjánsson is co-founder and CTO of Monerium, the first company to issue fiat onchain. He fell in love with programming at the age of 13. After working as a bonds broker, Gísli saw the inefficiencies of securities settlements firsthand and recognized the potential of Bitcoin. Prior to co-founding Monerium in 2015, Gísli founded and sold a platform to give users access to geo-blocked content. Fun fact: Gísli’s Ethereum address is among the 1% of the oldest addresses.

recent news by Gísli Kristjánsson

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Opinion

Stablecoins bots are a feature, not a bug

Bots actually do play a crucial role in facilitating efficient and secure transactions on blockchains

by Gísli Kristjánsson /

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