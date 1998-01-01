$0.8233
Total Score
Unrated
$0.8233
What is the market cap of Tradoor?
The current market cap of Tradoor is $11.8M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Tradoor?
Currently 18.7M of Tradoor were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $15.4M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 1.36%.
What is the current price of Tradoor?
The price of 1 Tradoor currently costs $0.82.
How many Tradoor are there?
The current circulating supply of Tradoor is 14.35M. This is the total amount of Tradoor that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Tradoor?
Tradoor currently ranks 836 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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