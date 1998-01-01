What is the market cap of Tradoor? The current market cap of Tradoor is $ 11.8M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Tradoor? Currently 18.7M of Tradoor were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 15.4M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 1.36%.

What is the current price of Tradoor? The price of 1 Tradoor currently costs $0.82.

How many Tradoor are there? The current circulating supply of Tradoor is 14.35M. This is the total amount of Tradoor that is available.