$0.8903
Total Score
Unrated
$0.8903
What is the market cap of Qtum?
The current market cap of Qtum is $94.37M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Qtum?
Currently 4.88M of Qtum were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $4.35M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.62%.
What is the current price of Qtum?
The price of 1 Qtum currently costs $0.89.
How many Qtum are there?
The current circulating supply of Qtum is 106.01M. This is the total amount of Qtum that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Qtum?
Qtum currently ranks 251 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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