Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.8903

Stats

Market Cap
$94.37M
FDV
$95.99M
Circulating Supply
106.012M
Total Supply
107.822M
24h Volume
$4.3M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.8903

About

Qtum (pronounced Quantum) is a smart contract platform that uses a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism to validate transaction blocks and provide security assurances. It combines different aspects of the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains. Qtum uses Bitcoin core as the base of its network for security and stability reasons and, therefore, operates via a UTXO model. The project also integrated Ethereum's virtual machine (the EVM) so the chain could run Turing complete code needed to support smart contracts, and thus decentralized applications (dApps). Qtum's stack features a middleware layer, dubbed the account abstraction layer (AAL), to ensure the UTXO set was compatible with the smart contract execution layer. Qtum's native token (QTUM) allows users to pay transaction fees, participate in network security, and vote on protocol upgrade proposals.

Qtum FAQs

What is the market cap of Qtum?

The current market cap of Qtum is $94.37M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Qtum?

Currently 4.88M of Qtum were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $4.35M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.62%.

What is the current price of Qtum?

The price of 1 Qtum currently costs $0.89.

How many Qtum are there?

The current circulating supply of Qtum is 106.01M. This is the total amount of Qtum that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Qtum?

Qtum currently ranks 251 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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