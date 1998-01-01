What is the market cap of pippin? The current market cap of pippin is $ 28.7M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of pippin? Currently 411.1M of pippin were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 11.8M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 4.63%.

What is the current price of pippin? The price of 1 pippin currently costs $0.03.

How many pippin are there? The current circulating supply of pippin is 999.94M. This is the total amount of pippin that is available.