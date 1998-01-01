Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.0287

Stats

Market Cap
$28.7M
FDV
$28.7M
Circulating Supply
999.936M
Total Supply
999.936M
24h Volume
$11.8M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.0287

pippin FAQs

What is the market cap of pippin?

The current market cap of pippin is $28.7M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of pippin?

Currently 411.1M of pippin were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $11.8M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 4.63%.

What is the current price of pippin?

The price of 1 pippin currently costs $0.03.

How many pippin are there?

The current circulating supply of pippin is 999.94M. This is the total amount of pippin that is available.

What is the relative popularity of pippin?

pippin currently ranks 552 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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