What is the market cap of ORDI? The current market cap of ORDI is $ 90.69M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ORDI? Currently 12.72M of ORDI were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 54.94M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -11.00%.

What is the current price of ORDI? The price of 1 ORDI currently costs $4.32.

How many ORDI are there? The current circulating supply of ORDI is 21M. This is the total amount of ORDI that is available.