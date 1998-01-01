Neon project icon

Neon

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

NEON

/

TOKEN

Stats

Market Cap
$8.12M
FDV
$35.65M
Circulating Supply
239.465M
Total Supply
1B
24h Volume
$580.8K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

NEON

/

TOKEN

Neon FAQs

What is the market cap of Neon?

The current market cap of Neon is $8.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Neon?

Currently 16.29M of Neon were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $580.79K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 6.83%.

What is the current price of Neon?

The price of 1 Neon currently costs $0.04.

How many Neon are there?

The current circulating supply of Neon is 239.47M. This is the total amount of Neon that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Neon?

Neon currently ranks 996 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersContactBrand Kit

Resources & Legal

Trust & EthicsPrivacyTerms of ServiceGlossary