What is the market cap of Neon? The current market cap of Neon is $ 8.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Neon? Currently 16.29M of Neon were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 580.79K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 6.83%.

What is the current price of Neon? The price of 1 Neon currently costs $0.04.

How many Neon are there? The current circulating supply of Neon is 239.47M. This is the total amount of Neon that is available.