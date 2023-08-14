What is the market cap of GMX? The current market cap of GMX is $ 75.3M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GMX? Currently 1.14M of GMX were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 8.24M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 3.86%.

What is the current price of GMX? The price of 1 GMX currently costs $7.25.

How many GMX are there? The current circulating supply of GMX is 10.39M. This is the total amount of GMX that is available.